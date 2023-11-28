Teacher asks for transparency around dropping The Hate U Give from curriculums

Content
Information Morning - NS10:39Teacher asks for transparency around dropping The Hate U Give from curriculums

  • 13 hours ago
  • Duration 10:39

The Department of Education has been removing from school curriculums a number of books deemed to fail new guidelines for teaching topics related to African Canadians. The Hate U Give was dropped this past spring from Grade 12 classes. A high school English teacher reacts.

