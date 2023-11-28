The perks of a four-day work week for one N.S. municipality

Content
Information Morning - NS7:24The perks of a four-day work week for one N.S. municipality

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:24

Across the province, a number of municipal employees are working condensed weeks. The public gets extended service hours, while staff working longer hours get longer weekends. The Municipality of Guysborough is doing this. A couple staffers tell us how it's going.

