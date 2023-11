Going head to head (and foot to foot) in world freestyle football championship

Thirty-two of the top freestyle football athletes from across the globe competed in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, to see who would claim the titles of male and female world champions. Poland's Aguska Mnich won the top prize in the women's bracket, while Erlend Fagerli of Norway was declared the men's champion in his final event as a professional freestyler before retirement, following more than a decade in the acrobatic sport.