Inquest looks into the death of Soleiman Faqiri

Radio

Duration 17:56

In 2016, Soleiman Faqiri was being held at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., awaiting trial. But 11 days after he went into custody, Faqiri, who lived with schizophrenia, died in a violent confrontation with guards. An inquest into Soleiman Faqiri's death is underway. CBC’s Shanifa Nasser walks us through the details.