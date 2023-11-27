Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Current17:56Inquest looks into the death of Soleiman Faqiri

Inquest looks into the death of Soleiman Faqiri

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 17:56

In 2016, Soleiman Faqiri was being held at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., awaiting trial. But 11 days after he went into custody, Faqiri, who lived with schizophrenia, died in a violent confrontation with guards. An inquest into Soleiman Faqiri's death is underway. CBC’s Shanifa Nasser walks us through the details.

Related Stories

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:58

Playful orcas caught on camera near Bluffs Park in B.C.

CBC News BC

3 days ago
Duration 2:20

Poilievre spars with reporter over Rainbow Bridge 'terrorist attack' question

News

4 days ago
Duration 1:12

Video appears to show man shooting at a deer on Cape Breton highway

CBC News Nova Scotia

4 days ago
Duration 3:28

Here's what Halifax will look like as it acts on its homelessness strategy

CBC News Nova Scotia

7 hours ago
Duration 2:24

Buffy Sainte-Marie responds to CBC investigation into her heritage

The National

3 days ago

now