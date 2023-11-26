John Abbott College returns from trip to France for "Le Goncourt des lycéens", a prestigious French literary prize | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend12:13John Abbott College returns from trip to France for "Le Goncourt des lycéens", a prestigious French literary prize
19 hours ago
This fall, a group of students from John Abbott College read two French novels a week to take part in selecting the winner of a prestigious French literary prize. We hear what the whole experience was like, including their trip to France last week from teacher Daniel Rondeau and student Kamila Michelle Contreras-Zarate.