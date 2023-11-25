The Art of the Dub: don't hate on Quebec

Duration 54:00

Adapting and doing voice over dubs for film and television in Quebec started off in the 1960s. It's big business: a twenty million dollar one, employing over 700 artists and artisans. But sometimes not even the English language producers in Canada think to turn to those in the industry in this province. With over twenty years of experience dubbing in French and English, actor Eloi Archambaudoin gives us the insider's take.