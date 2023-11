GOLD MEDAL: New Brunswick's Alex Hayward claims 2nd gold of Parapan Am Games

Duration 3:54

Alex Hayward of Quispamsis, N.B., wins gold in the men's 3,000-metre C1-3 individual pursuit for his third medal at the Parapan American Games in Santiago. Hayward topped the podium in the men's C1-5 time trial on Sunday then won bronze in the C1-5 1,000m individual time trial on Thursday.