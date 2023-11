Meet the ‘human calculator’ who visualizes an abacus to find the answer

Growing up in Malaysia, Hua Wei Chan memorized multiplication charts. By elementary school, he realized he could do math faster than the other kids. Fast-forward to today, the Edmonton-based account has just won his third straight National Mental Math Championship, which challenges competitors to answer as many questions as they can in five minutes - without a pencil, paper or calculator.