Do you feel pressure to make the season magical?

Duration 47:23

Elf on the shelf, Christmas letters, matching pj's, baking cookies, photos with Santa, advent calendars, the list goes on. Many parents feel pressure to make the season magical and that often involves a lot of invisible labour. Today we were joined by musician and content creator Farideh to talk about her new album The Mother Load and dig into what's behind her newest song "The Magic of the Season is Your Mom".