Information Morning - NS8:38Behind the trend of Buy Nothing Facebook groups popping up across the province

Behind the trend of Buy Nothing Facebook groups popping up across the province

  • 11 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:38

With the high cost of living, some keen social media users have found a way to hack the economy. Networks of neighbours who are turning to Facebook to exchange everything from keyboards to siding. We meet Caliedh Fraser, a group administrator for Buy Nothing Lunenburg County.

