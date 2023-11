Scotti, an endangered sea turtle found in N.S., back in Bermuda

News

Duration 5:01

She was discovered in Scots Bay, N.S., and spent a week in the care of local veterinarians. She's now back in Bermuda where she will eventually be returned to the wild. Watch Amy Smith's interview with Kathleen Martin from the Canadian Sea Turtle Network about how unusual it is for these kinds of turtles to survive our cold waters.