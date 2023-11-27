Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Podcast Playlist53:39Jane Marie on the MLM-to-life coach pipeline, and her favourite podcasts

Jane Marie on the MLM-to-life coach pipeline, and her favourite podcasts

  • 3 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:39

This week our guest is Jane Marie, creator and host of The Dream. Can a life coach really solve your problems, or is it all just a big hustle? That’s the question at the heart of Season 3 of the Dream. Leah and Jane will sit down to talk about the show, plus, we’ll listen to some of her favourite podcasts. Like the story of three friends who took what was supposed to be a 45-minute pleasure cruise, and wound up trapped on a deserted island…all within sight of the Empire State Building. Featuring: The Dream, This American Life, My Year In Mensa, Where Should We Begin with Esther Perel For links and more info, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:54

Black bear reacts after man tries to touch it

CBC News B.C.

3 days ago
Duration 2:27

Car crashes and explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing, killing 2

The National

1 day ago
Duration 1:24

#TheMoment Orillia, Ont., lit up 'Canada's worst Christmas tree'

The National

1 day ago
Duration 5:20

Niagara border crossings shut after explosion on Ontario-N.Y. bridge

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:58

Raw video of people touching bear, taking selfies on Vancouver Island

CBC News BC

2 days ago

now