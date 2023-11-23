Who's starring in a new Anne of Green Gables audiobook, directed by Megan Follows

Radio

Duration 8:45

Sandra Oh, Catherine O’Hara and Victor Garber are among the stars tapped for a new audiobook version of Anne of Green Gables. The director is none other than Megan Follows, a former Anne herself. The CBC's Carsten Knox spoke with her and Michela Luci, who plays Anne this time.