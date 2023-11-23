Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS8:45Who's starring in a new Anne of Green Gables audiobook, directed by Megan Follows

Who's starring in a new Anne of Green Gables audiobook, directed by Megan Follows

  • 18 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:45

Sandra Oh, Catherine O’Hara and Victor Garber are among the stars tapped for a new audiobook version of Anne of Green Gables. The director is none other than Megan Follows, a former Anne herself. The CBC's Carsten Knox spoke with her and Michela Luci, who plays Anne this time.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:54

Black bear reacts after man tries to touch it

CBC News B.C.

2 days ago
Duration 2:27

Car crashes and explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing, killing 2

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 1:24

#TheMoment Orillia, Ont., lit up 'Canada's worst Christmas tree'

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 1:00

Octopus versus sea lion: Marine animals battle it out

CBC News B.C.

6 days ago
Duration 5:20

Niagara border crossings shut after explosion on Ontario-N.Y. bridge

CBC News

1 day ago

now