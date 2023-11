‘Shifting the narrative’: Meet a trainer whose passion is accessible fitness

News

Duration 3:04

Edmonton-based personal fitness trainer Erika Sikats is on a mission to make exercise accessible for all, regardless of any physical, mental or emotional differences. To give us a sample of how activities can be modified to meet a client’s needs, Sikats met with Edmonton AM director Kim Nakrieko, who has glaucoma, to take her through a workout.