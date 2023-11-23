Content
Let’s Go6:55McGill researcher's work on the Big Bang earns her coveted Mitacs Award

McGill researcher's work on the Big Bang earns her coveted Mitacs Award

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:55

What do we really know about the origins of our universe? And how can that help us understand the future of our galaxy? One McGill PhD researcher uses mathematical models to study soundwaves leftover from the big bang. Hannah Fronenberg’s work has earned her the Mitacs Award for Outstanding innovation.

