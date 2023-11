Sask. man reunites with wife and kids at Saskatoon airport after their escape from Gaza

News

Duration 1:11

A Prince Albert, Sask. man is overcome with emotion after seeing his family who were stranded in Gaza. Late Tuesday night, Abdullah Algherbawi embraced his children at the Saskatoon airport. He's had many sleepless nights as he worried about his wife and four kids, who struggled to find a safe space. About a week ago, CBC News learned they had crossed into Egypt and now the family is all together again in Saskatchewan.