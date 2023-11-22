Why is the Israel-Hamas war so hard to talk about in Saskatchewan?

While there is relief today knowing Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, the war is far from over. It remains a very difficult thing to process, understand and talk about. Today we heard from Saskatchewan people about how this war is affecting them personally and we were joined by Bijan Ahmadi from the Institute of Peace and Diplomacy to help us gain a better understanding of how we got here and what the prospects of peace may be going forward. (Audio aired on Nov. 22)