Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Blue Sky48:32Why is the Israel-Hamas war so hard to talk about in Saskatchewan?

Why is the Israel-Hamas war so hard to talk about in Saskatchewan?

  • 3 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 48:32

While there is relief today knowing Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary ceasefire, the war is far from over. It remains a very difficult thing to process, understand and talk about. Today we heard from Saskatchewan people about how this war is affecting them personally and we were joined by Bijan Ahmadi from the Institute of Peace and Diplomacy to help us gain a better understanding of how we got here and what the prospects of peace may be going forward. (Audio aired on Nov. 22)

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:27

Car crashes and explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing, killing 2

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:24

#TheMoment Orillia, Ont., lit up 'Canada's worst Christmas tree'

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:54

Black bear reacts after man tries to touch it

CBC News B.C.

4 days ago
Duration 0:55

Canada’s ‘most boring city’ is hiring a nightlife boss

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:58

Raw video of people touching bear, taking selfies on Vancouver Island

CBC News BC

3 days ago

now