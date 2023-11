Make no bones about it, this 75,000-year-old mastodon femur is drawing visitors

This femur of a mastodon was discovered in the 1830s by Alexander McRae in Middle River, N.S. The bone is now on display at the Highland Village Museum in Cape Breton as part of the "Age of the Mastodon" exhibit. Erin Pottie paid a visit to the museum to learn more about the extinct species.