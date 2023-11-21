Content
How likeable do you think you are in your second language?

How likeable do you think you are in your second language?

  • 9 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:48

In general, people tend to be a little hard on themselves when speaking a second language, and ultimately underestimate their level of likeability. That's according to new research from Concordia University. We speak with Rachael Lindberg, the co-author of this study to learn more.

