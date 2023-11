Premier Moe says alleged actions of Sask. Party MLA charged with soliciting sexual services are 'disgusting and vile'

A Saskatchewan Party MLA has been booted from caucus after being criminally charged. Ryan Domotor, the MLA for Cut Knife-Turtleford, is charged with communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services. Premier Scott Moe said Monday that Domotor's actions are the opposite of what his government stands for. He says the government is paying for for second stage shelters and amending the human trafficking act.