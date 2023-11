Thousands of vulnerable turtles released back into the wild as part of repopulation effort

A gentle wave of freshly released yellow-spotted turtles surged back into a river in Peru's Amazon region with adults and children looking on, and in some cases helping herd stragglers back on course. This was part of a project between the public and private sectors within the Maynas province of Peru to help repopulate the river and preserve the tiny turtles, whose species has been categorized as vulnerable.