Toronto's top homicide cop retires, reflects on 34 years in policing

Duration 5:48

After more than three decades with the Toronto Police Service, the head of the homicide unit is stepping down. Insp. Hank Idsinga has received multiple awards and led investigations into some of the city's most notorious killers, including Bruce McArthur. CBC Toronto News at 6 host Dwight Drummond spoke to Idsinga about his career in crime.