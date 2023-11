Young women call twinning program with P.E.I. MLAs relatable, inspirational

Duration 1:54

The twinning program pairs young women with female MLAs in what's being called an empowering way for young Islanders to see themselves reflected in politics. Olivia McNeill and Emma MacPhail took part in the program and say it's given them ideas for the type of political careers they'd consider in the future.