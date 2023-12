From the forest to the fireside, this Indigenous chef is exploring traditional cooking

Ray Bear says food is the base of every culture – and Indigenous people lost a lot of that history to Canada’s residential schools. The Cree chef took CBC Nova Scotia News host Amy Smith foraging near Asitu'lisk, formerly Windhorse Farm, to talk about his spin on traditional Indigenous cuisine. New Plate Special is a celebration of how the province is growing and diversifying, one plate at a time.