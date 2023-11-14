Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Mainstreet NS13:00Making Nova Scotia's health-care system more culturally responsive

Making Nova Scotia's health-care system more culturally responsive

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:00

A recent research project has been examining Nova Scotia's health-care system and how African Nova Scotians experience it, especially when it comes to gender-based violence. Investigator Nancy Ross joins host Jeff Douglas to talk about what's needed to create a more culturally responsive system.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:07

B.C. woman's 1957 recipe for 'pizza pie' goes viral

British Columbia

23 hours ago
Duration 3:03

Israel says video from under a Gaza hospital shows a Hamas bunker

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:16

Iceland's earthquakes make for sleepless nights

World

2 days ago
Duration 1:26

#TheMoment Alaskan skaters glide over astonishingly clear ice on an alpine lake

The National

2 days ago
Duration 4:38

1957 clip introduces pizza pie to CBC TV audiences

CBC News BC

16 hours ago

now