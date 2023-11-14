Why is Gaspereau Lake, or Pasēdooek, historically significant to the Mi'kmaq?

Content
Information Morning - NS7:34Why is Gaspereau Lake, or Pasēdooek, historically significant to the Mi'kmaq?

  • 19 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:34

Repair work by Nova Scotia Power on the Gaspereau dam has stalled for negotiations around protecting Mi'kmaw artifacts. The site is one of the largest Indigenous archeological finds in Nova Scotia history. A senior archaeologist with the Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative explains.

