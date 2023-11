#TheMoment Alaskan skaters glide over astonishingly clear ice on an alpine lake

News

Duration 1:26

Luc Mehl is a certified ice-rescue instructor who has been skating Alaskan lakes for the past 12 years, and he says he has never seen such flawless ice conditions. Looking down into the crystal-clear surface, he and his friends were able to see the lake bottom, as well as fish swimming beneath them.