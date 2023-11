What would win in a race between a toilet and a wine barrel?

News

Duration 0:48

An array of unique and comical soapbox carts dazzled and amused a crowd of more than 30,000 spectators as the Red Bull Autos Locos (or 'Crazy Cars') race returned to Argentina for the first time in a decade. Judges evaluated originality, performance and course time to determine the winner from 30 contestants, with a retro ambulance cart coming out on top.