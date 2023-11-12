Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend11:25A new podcast, "How I Wrote This", features prominent writers from Montreal talking about the stories behind their stories

A new podcast, "How I Wrote This", features prominent writers from Montreal talking about the stories behind their stories

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:25

We speak with podcaster and literary editor Pamela Hensley about her new podcast where she speaks with authors about what shaped their work. Writers like Heather O'Neill, Anita Rau Badami and Sean Michaels talk about everything from their own life experiences to world politics.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:05

Digging into claims heat pumps won’t work during prairie winters

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:25

Long-lost animal caught on video in Indonesia

World

2 days ago
Duration 12:14

Why Alberta says it's entitled to half of Canada’s Pension Plan | About That

About That

3 days ago
Duration 0:56

Meet Bruce, the goat who thinks he’s a dog

CBC News Edmonton

5 days ago
Duration 2:25

Geddy Lee answers 8 questions in 2 minutes

The National

2 days ago

now