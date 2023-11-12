A new podcast, "How I Wrote This", features prominent writers from Montreal talking about the stories behind their stories | CBC.ca Loaded
A new podcast, "How I Wrote This", features prominent writers from Montreal talking about the stories behind their stories
17 hours ago
We speak with podcaster and literary editor Pamela Hensley about her new podcast where she speaks with authors about what shaped their work. Writers like Heather O'Neill, Anita Rau Badami and Sean Michaels talk about everything from their own life experiences to world politics.