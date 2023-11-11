Aliments du Québec Prix Restaurateur nominees foster strong relationships with local producers

Radio

Duration 12:49

We speak with chef Alexandre Vachon of Le Hatley Restaurant at Manoir Hovey in North Hatley and chef and owner Olivier Robillard of Le Geraldine in St-Eustache about their nomination for a prize recognizing their use of local products and what they do to make them shine on their menus.