All in a Weekend12:49Aliments du Québec Prix Restaurateur nominees foster strong relationships with local producers

Aliments du Québec Prix Restaurateur nominees foster strong relationships with local producers

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:49

We speak with chef Alexandre Vachon of Le Hatley Restaurant at Manoir Hovey in North Hatley and chef and owner Olivier Robillard of Le Geraldine in St-Eustache about their nomination for a prize recognizing their use of local products and what they do to make them shine on their menus.

