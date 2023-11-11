Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Making Black films in Canada with Will Prosper and Nadia Louis-Desmarchais

Making Black films in Canada with Will Prosper and Nadia Louis-Desmarchais

  • 19 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

CBC gave the greenlight in 2021 and now 'Black Life: Untold Stories' is here! The 8-part docuseries is now on CBC Gem. The episodes unearth real stories about Black people in Canada. For her episode, Nadia Louis-Desmarchais showed the faces behind the immigration programs where Afro-Caribbean people were recruited to work in the homes of white Canadian families or others who gave the taxi industry in Quebec a boost; and others still who came to work on farms across the country. Will Prosper dug into the crates and the video archives to tell the story of rap music in Canada. Rappers, radio hosts, and former Much Music VJs share critical views on the music industry that was reluctant - and ultimately late - in supporting Black music in the 1990s.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 12:14

Why Alberta says it's entitled to half of Canada’s Pension Plan | About That

About That

2 days ago
Duration 0:25

Long-lost animal caught on video in Indonesia

World

1 day ago
Duration 0:56

Meet Bruce, the goat who thinks he’s a dog

CBC News Edmonton

4 days ago
Duration 2:05

Digging into claims heat pumps won’t work during prairie winters

The National

21 hours ago
Duration 1:00

Hidden camera catches ‘traumatic’ moment lift falls on passenger’s head when Air Canada staff struggle during the transfer to her wheelchair

News

5 days ago

now