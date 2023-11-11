Making Black films in Canada with Will Prosper and Nadia Louis-Desmarchais

CBC gave the greenlight in 2021 and now 'Black Life: Untold Stories' is here! The 8-part docuseries is now on CBC Gem. The episodes unearth real stories about Black people in Canada. For her episode, Nadia Louis-Desmarchais showed the faces behind the immigration programs where Afro-Caribbean people were recruited to work in the homes of white Canadian families or others who gave the taxi industry in Quebec a boost; and others still who came to work on farms across the country. Will Prosper dug into the crates and the video archives to tell the story of rap music in Canada. Rappers, radio hosts, and former Much Music VJs share critical views on the music industry that was reluctant - and ultimately late - in supporting Black music in the 1990s.