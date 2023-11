#TheMoment a rare egg-laying mammal was rediscovered in Indonesia

Duration 1:20

Scientists rediscovered Attenborough's long-beaked echidna in Indonesia's Cyclops Mountains more than 60 years after it was first recorded and last seen. The egg-laying mammal is described as having the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater and the feet of a mole.