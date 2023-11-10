Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Mainstreet NS20:52Research project aims to help formerly incarcerated African Nova Scotians re-enter society

Research project aims to help formerly incarcerated African Nova Scotians re-enter society

  • 5 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 20:52

A project aiming to smooth out the process of reintegration after incarceration for people in the African Nova Scotian community is hosting a series of community engagment and roundtable sessions later this month. Barb Hamilton-Hinch and Lisa Dennis join host Jeff Douglas to explain how the project works.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:16

Iceland's earthquakes make for sleepless nights

World

1 day ago
Duration 1:26

#TheMoment Alaskan skaters glide over astonishingly clear ice on an alpine lake

The National

14 hours ago
Duration 2:05

Digging into claims heat pumps won’t work during prairie winters

The National

4 days ago
Duration 3:03

Israel says video from under a Gaza hospital shows a Hamas bunker

The National

15 hours ago
Duration 2:03

Female hockey coach charged with sexual assault of player she once coached

The National

4 days ago

now