Research project aims to help formerly incarcerated African Nova Scotians re-enter society | CBC.ca Loaded
Mainstreet NS20:52Research project aims to help formerly incarcerated African Nova Scotians re-enter society
Research project aims to help formerly incarcerated African Nova Scotians re-enter society
5 days ago
Radio
Duration 20:52
A project aiming to smooth out the process of reintegration after incarceration for people in the African Nova Scotian community is hosting a series of community engagment and roundtable sessions later this month. Barb Hamilton-Hinch and Lisa Dennis join host Jeff Douglas to explain how the project works.