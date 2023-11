Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps lead after the pairs short at the Cup of China

Sports

Duration 5:58

Canadian pair Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps lead after the short program with a score of 70.39 at the ISU Cup of China event, in the Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Centre, in Chongqing, China.