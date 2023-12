Plant to Pint: Follow beer process from grain to golden nectar

News

Duration 23:02

It's no secret that beer is popular and it's pretty simple to make but what's not simple is the people behind the pint. Follow the process from a grain in the ground to the golden nectar that is transforming communities. We'll meet the farmers growing and malting the barley, tap into the passion and creative minds of brewmasters and learn why craft breweries are often creating beers to create change.