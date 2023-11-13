Violet Pachanos shares her thoughts about the regional residential school gathering happening this week Chisasibi

Content
Winschgaoug (Cree)23:15Violet Pachanos shares her thoughts about the regional residential school gathering happening this week Chisasibi

  3 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 23:15

A regional residential school healing gathering is taking place in Chisasibi this week. The gathering usually happens in the summer but this year it was postponed because of the forest fire situation. Our colleague Dorothy Stewart is there covering the event. She spoke with Violet Pachanos, a former leader, about her own experience.

