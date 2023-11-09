Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS9:25Podcast shares the stories of Nova Scotia expats around the world

Podcast shares the stories of Nova Scotia expats around the world

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:25

Do Nova Scotians who move away miss their home province more than other Canadians? It's one of the mysteries explored in a podcast called Global Bluenosers. Creator and host Sean Meister tells us why he wanted to start the podcast and some of the stories he's heard from expats.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:15

Middle finger? Watch MP Ken McDonald's gesture, which caught the ire of Conservatives

CBC News Newfoundland

3 days ago
Duration 1:00

Hidden camera catches ‘traumatic’ moment lift falls on passenger’s head when Air Canada staff struggle during the transfer to her wheelchair

News

3 days ago
Duration 2:41

Who can use Hamas’s tunnel system?

CBC News

6 days ago
Duration 0:56

Meet Bruce, the goat who thinks he’s a dog

CBC News Edmonton

2 days ago
Duration 0:55

Officer responds to 911 call — from child who just wanted a hug

CBC News

3 days ago

now