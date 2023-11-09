Podcast shares the stories of Nova Scotia expats around the world | CBC.ca Loaded
Information Morning - NS9:25Podcast shares the stories of Nova Scotia expats around the world
17 hours ago
Do Nova Scotians who move away miss their home province more than other Canadians? It's one of the mysteries explored in a podcast called Global Bluenosers. Creator and host Sean Meister tells us why he wanted to start the podcast and some of the stories he's heard from expats.