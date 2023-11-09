Content
Information Morning - NS6:57TIFF honours the legacy of Viola Desmond, and her sister Wanda Robson

TIFF honours the legacy of Viola Desmond, and her sister Wanda Robson

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:57

Last night, the Toronto International Film Festival opened the Viola Desmond Cinema, 77 years after her arrest in a New Glasgow movie theatre. The honour extends to her sister and long-time champion, the late Wanda Robson. TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey tells us about the unveiling.

