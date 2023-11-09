TIFF honours the legacy of Viola Desmond, and her sister Wanda Robson | CBC.ca Loaded
TIFF honours the legacy of Viola Desmond, and her sister Wanda Robson
17 hours ago
Duration 6:57
Last night, the Toronto International Film Festival opened the Viola Desmond Cinema, 77 years after her arrest in a New Glasgow movie theatre. The honour extends to her sister and long-time champion, the late Wanda Robson. TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey tells us about the unveiling.