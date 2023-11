Windsor girl looks to government to help stop litter

Duration 2:31

A seven-and-a-half-year-old Walkerville girl looked out her window one day, and didn't like what she saw: a litterbug. She took to her notebook and wrote a letter she hoped would reach the ears of government — and in a way it has. Jacob Barker spoke with her about an issue in her community she would like to see cleaned up.