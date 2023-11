Meet Bruce, the goat who thinks he’s a dog

Duration 0:56

When nine-year-old Louise May Lewis asked her parents for a pet deer for her birthday, they knew that probably couldn’t happen. But the family, who lives north of Edmonton at the Beaver Lake Cree Nation, ended up adopting a baby goat named Bruce instead. Edmonton AM’s Mark Connolly caught up with her father Robbie to learn more.