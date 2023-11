New Quebec funding for social housing 'a drop in the bucket,' social housing advocate says

Amy Darwish, co-ordinator at Comité d'action de Parc-Extension, says new funding for social housing is ''good news but a drop in the bucket compared to what's needed.'' Darwish says neighbourhoods like Parc-Extension and others across Quebec are facing many challenges and the new funding is "nowhere near enough to meet the needs" of people facing these issues. She says 50 000 housing units need to be built over the next five years.