How often should you check your hearing?

Radio

Duration 9:29

Listen to this - there's a free hearing screening happening this week at McGill University. We'll find out how the clinic works and what audiologists will be looking for when they check your ears. We're joined by audiologist Maryse Robidoux-Léonard and Lauren Tittley, a speech-language pathologist and Coordinator of Clinical Education at McGill University.