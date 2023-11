A Canadian pair wins gold and the men's event captivates in France | That Figure Skating Show

After only 13 months as a pair, Lia Pereira & Trennt Michaud have captured their first-ever Grand Prix title in Angers, France. Fellow Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry & Nikolaj Soerensen won silver in ice dance. And the men's event was truly inspiring. Asher Hill has all the Grand Prix de France details for you now on 'That Figure Skating Show.'