Not all comic books are graphic novels. But all graphic novels are comic books!

The Bridge54:00Not all comic books are graphic novels. But all graphic novels are comic books!

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Chris Oliveros blazed the trail in Canadian book publishing when he started Drawn & Quarterly in 1989. He left the company eight years ago to write his own comic book. 'Are you willing to die for the cause?' takes a closer look at the FLQ - the Quebec Liberation Front; bringing to the surface some lesser known details about the three men who, at different times, tried and failed to start a revolution.

