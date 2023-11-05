Content
Theology scholar Matthew Anderson compares Leonard Cohen to Jesus Christ's apostle, Paul, in his new book "Prophets of Love"

Affiliate professor of theological studies at Concordia University and the Gatto Chair in Christian Studies at St.Francis Xavier University, Matthew Anderson writes about the many commonalities and some of the surprising differences between iconic Montreal poet and singer-songwriter and the man considered to be the most important person after Jesus in the history of Christianity in his new book, "Prophets of Love: The Unlikely Kinship of Leonard Cohen and the Apostle Paul".

