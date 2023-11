This is why you can't tap to pay on public transit in Montreal

Duration 2:54

Montreal is behind most major cities when it comes to paying for public transit. For years, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has looked into implementing easier payment options, but a series of bureaucratic setbacks have halted the process. The latest development is that you can now buy your tickets for the 747 airport bus line on your phone.