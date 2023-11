The Human Scale: Love and Death

On December 1, 2016, police found the body of Dr. Elana Fric in a suitcase by the Humber River. Her husband, Dr. Mohammed Shamji, was arrested the next day. The murder and arrest made immediate headlines with Shamji as the focus, while Elana slipped into the background. But journalist Michael Lista promised to take a very different approach in reporting this story.