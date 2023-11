NBA star suing to undo $8.4M home sale after alleged threats

NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is suing to get out of his purchase of an Ontario lakefront mansion after he learned it used to be the home of Canada's self-proclaimed 'Crypto King' who is accused of losing millions in investor dollars. He says he received a threatening visit from someone looking for the previous tenant, and learned there was a previous threat to burn the building down.