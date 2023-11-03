118 deaths in three months on Edmonton streets | CBC.ca Loaded
118 deaths in three months on Edmonton streets
This week, the city confronted two problems at once: drug poisoning and the housing crisis. These two different issues are converging on some of Edmonton’s most vulnerable communities, with devastating effects. Reporter Paige Parsons talks about remembering lives that were lost — and how the community hopes to move forward.