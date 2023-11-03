Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Loop18:34118 deaths in three months on Edmonton streets

118 deaths in three months on Edmonton streets

  • 10 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 18:34

This week, the city confronted two problems at once: drug poisoning and the housing crisis. These two different issues are converging on some of Edmonton’s most vulnerable communities, with devastating effects. Reporter Paige Parsons talks about remembering lives that were lost — and how the community hopes to move forward.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:07

Leaked Israeli draft paper suggests forcing 2.3M out of Gaza

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:50

Céline Dion makes surprise appearance at Montreal Canadiens game in Las Vegas

CBC News Montreal

2 days ago
Duration 3:28

CCTV footage shows arrest that led to assault charges for 3 police officers

CBC News BC

21 hours ago
Duration 0:16

Dashcam footage shows dramatic crash on Highway 102

News

4 days ago
Duration 3:10

Teacher confines student to locker at Ottawa school

CBC News Ottawa

3 days ago

now