New doc shines light on the legacy of MuchMusic

A new documentary called 299 Queen Street West tells the story of MuchMusic through the eyes of their video jockeys, also known as VJs. The film will be closing out the Windsor International Film Festival this year with a screening and Q & A on Nov. 5. Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa spoke with director Sean Menard and former MuchMusic VJ Rick Campanelli, also known as Rick The Temp, about the film.